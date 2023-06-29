Mansfield Junior Cubs improve record with win over Orangeville

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Junior Cubs took an early lead in their Thursday, June 22, game against the Orangeville Bengals and managed to stay on top for the win.

The Cubs were leading 4-0 after the first inning when Dylan Brown singled to put men on first and third, then made the steal to second to put the Mansfield team in scoring position.

Bryce Cameron batted in the second run of the game.

Coen Galbraith hit to deep left field to bring in two more runs, and the Cubs had a healthy start to the game.

The second inning saw the Cubs shut down with no runs.

Orangeville had a decent inning bringing in two runs to get on the scoreboard.

In the third, with two men on base, Cam Green had a solid hit that brought in another run to give the Cubs a 5-1 lead.

The Cubs loaded the bases but couldn’t capitalize, and the side retired.

The Mansfield team remained solid for the rest of the game and left the diamond with an 8-5 win.

That brings their record to 5-8-1 for the season.

The Orillia Royals remain in first place in the Junior division of the NDBL.

They are followed by the Creemore Padres, Orangeville Bengals, Innisfil Cardinals, and the Barrie Baycats.

Only six teams in the seven-team division will earn a place in the playoffs this year, and there is a lot of room left in the schedule to make for a lot of competition for the number six spot.

The Cubs will have some road games before returning to their home diamond in Mansfield.

They will return to Mansfield on Thursday, July 13, to host the Orangeville Bengals.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

