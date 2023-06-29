Shelburne Cricket Club hosts first women’s tournament

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club hosts a doubleheader at KTH Park in Shelburne on Sunday, June 25.

The Women’s T-15 Tournament pitted the Shelburne Angels against the Shelburne Valkyries.

The Angels batted first, led by captain Elizabeth, and posted a competitive total of 63 runs.

Samira Bibi emerged as the standout performer smashing 26 runs.

When the Valkyries attempted to chase the target, they struggled against Bibi’s exceptional bowling, resulting in her taking four wickets.

The Valkyries fell short by 43 runs.

Bibi was declared the Woman of the Match.

In the Men’s House League, the Shelburne Samurai, captained by Abdul Razzaq, was up against the Shelburne Warriors, led by Ahsen Siddiqui.

The Samurai opted to bat first. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, they managed to accumulate 103 runs. Ravi, Nadeem, and Gaurav took two wickets each for the the Warriors, while Hisaan and Adyaan, who are both youth players, claimed one each.

In this case, the Warriors’ opening partnership between Ahsen and Gaurav scored 28 and 34 runs, respectively. They propelled their team to victory in the 11th over.

Nadeem Muhammad’s all-around performance earned him the Man of the Match award. The highlight of the day was the outstanding performances of Samira Bibi and Nadeem Muhammad, who, as husband and wife, jointly secured the Player of the Match titles.

