Dufferin–Caledon MP gets approval for bill aimed at improving Super Visa program

Written By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback’s Private Members’ Bill C-242 passed the third and final reading in the Senate on June 21.

The Act to Amend the Immigration and Refuge Protection Act (Reuniting Families Act) aims to improve Canada’s Super Visa program.

“I’m honoured to share that my Private Members’ Bill to reunite families passed in the Senate last night and will receive Royal Assent as of June 22, 2023,” said MP Seeback.

“I’ve heard from many individuals and organizations across Canada who strongly support this legislation. It’s great news for all Canadians eager to be reunited with loved ones overseas through the Super Visa program.”

The Super Visa program, a 10-year multiple entry visa that allows visitors to remain in Canada for up to two years over the 10 years of the visa, is a way for parents and grandparents to visit their families in Canada.

Mr. Seeback’s Bill C-242 will vastly improve the Super Visa program following years of calls for change.

The bill, which will become law imminently, answers those calls, benefiting all future applicants to the Super Visa program.

It addresses previous limitations within the Super Visa program by extending the amount of time a parent or grandparent can visit their family in Canada from two years over 10 years to five years over 10.

A parent or grandparent is required to purchase health insurance to come to Canada on a Super Visa. Seeback’s bill will allow for the purchase of health insurance from a foreign country, only if approved by the Minister, to satisfy the requirement of purchasing health insurance.

The bill also requires the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship to prepare and present a report to Parliament on reducing the minimum income needed by a child or grandchild to apply to bring their parents or grandparents to Canada on a Super Visa.

“Once again, I’m extremely honoured for the opportunity to have brought this legislation forward, and that it garnered so much support from both Chambers before Parliament recessed for the summer,” said MP Seeback.

“I thank all stakeholders who reached out to me, as well as the many MPs and Senators who enthusiastically supported this bill in the House of Commons and Senate.

I firmly believe this legislation will improve the lives of countless Canadians, both now and well into the future.”

