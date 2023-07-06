Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin–Caledon MP gets approval for bill aimed at improving Super Visa program

July 6, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback’s Private Members’ Bill C-242 passed the third and final reading in the Senate on June 21.

The Act to Amend the Immigration and Refuge Protection Act (Reuniting Families Act) aims to improve Canada’s Super Visa program.

“I’m honoured to share that my Private Members’ Bill to reunite families passed in the Senate last night and will receive Royal Assent as of June 22, 2023,” said MP Seeback.

“I’ve heard from many individuals and organizations across Canada who strongly support this legislation. It’s great news for all Canadians eager to be reunited with loved ones overseas through the Super Visa program.”

The Super Visa program, a 10-year multiple entry visa that allows visitors to remain in Canada for up to two years over the 10 years of the visa, is a way for parents and grandparents to visit their families in Canada.

Mr. Seeback’s Bill C-242 will vastly improve the Super Visa program following years of calls for change.

The bill, which will become law imminently, answers those calls, benefiting all future applicants to the Super Visa program.

It addresses previous limitations within the Super Visa program by extending the amount of time a parent or grandparent can visit their family in Canada from two years over 10 years to five years over 10.

A parent or grandparent is required to purchase health insurance to come to Canada on a Super Visa. Seeback’s bill will allow for the purchase of health insurance from a foreign country, only if approved by the Minister, to satisfy the requirement of purchasing health insurance.

The bill also requires the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship to prepare and present a report to Parliament on reducing the minimum income needed by a child or grandchild to apply to bring their parents or grandparents to Canada on a Super Visa.

“Once again, I’m extremely honoured for the opportunity to have brought this legislation forward, and that it garnered so much support from both Chambers before Parliament recessed for the summer,” said MP Seeback.

“I thank all stakeholders who reached out to me, as well as the many MPs and Senators who enthusiastically supported this bill in the House of Commons and Senate.

I firmly believe this legislation will improve the lives of countless Canadians, both now and well into the future.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Fiddle Park revitalization to cost $9.4 million, take five to 20 years

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council took a closer look at concept plans for the revitalization of Fiddle Park at ...

B Social Café opens at Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care Home, removing employment barriers

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Residents and visitors can now have the chance to sit down and enjoy a hot cup of ...

Two Primrose students awarded for helping rescue peers in bus crash

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two twelve-year-old students from Mulmur have been honoured for their efforts in helping rescue their peers after ...

Pet food pantry launches, helping pet owners with financial struggles

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is helping families in need keep their furry family ...

Shelburne raises rainbow flag, kicking off Pride month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne showed its support for the local LGBTQ+ community members with a recognition of ...

Walk to End ALS returning to Shelburne this weekend

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family members of Cathi Snider, a local woman who passed away three years ago, will be sporting ...

Construction commences at Shelburne Splash Pad

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is one step closure to having a new outdoor recreation sport for families ...

Community donates over $20,000 and new roof to family battling brain cancer

Written By Sam Odrowski The community has rallied together to support a father of three young children in Grand Valley, recently diagnosed with late-stage brain ...

Concert honouring Gordon Lightfoot coming to Fiddle Park

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The songs of legendary Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot have been heard across the country for more than ...

Shelburne McDonalds celebrating McHappy Day

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne McDonald’s is gearing up to celebrate their first-ever McHappy Day on May 10.  “We are extremely ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support