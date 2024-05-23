Current & Past Articles » Letters

Investment dollars fleeing Canada

May 23, 2024   ·   0 Comments

by FRANK STRONACH

Investors, it seems, are increasingly losing confidence in Canada and putting their money elsewhere.   

Here’s the thing about money: it has no heart, no conscience, and no homeland. It flows along the path of least resistance in search of the greatest return possible. 

You can’t blame investors for wanting a decent return on the money they invest. 

At Magna, the company I founded, we gave the biggest chunk of our annual profits to shareholders – around 20 percent paid out in the form of a dividend. 

Magna’s investors provided the capital we needed to build new factories, purchase new equipment, and fund product research. Without them, we wouldn’t have been anywhere near as successful as we were. Business is driven by three forces: smart managers, motivated employees, and confident investors. At Magna, we had all three.  

But investors today are growing increasingly wary about sinking money into Canada – whether its foreign companies looking to acquire Canadian businesses or mutual funds investing in Canada’s stock markets. 

According to the latest World Bank data on Canada, net outflows of foreign direct investment are nearly double the amount of investment dollars coming into this country. 

There was a string of other troubling reports in recent months as well, including news that foreign investors sold nearly $50 billion worth of Canadian equities in 2023 – the largest exodus of securities investment dollars in our history. 

Canadians, meanwhile, were busy buying up a record amount of foreign stocks and bonds, according to BNN Bloomberg. The common thread that runs through all of these reports is a disturbing lack of conviction and trust on the part of investors in Canada’s economic fundamentals. 

The investment climate here in Canada was never ideal, but it has significantly deteriorated in the past decade or so. To make matters worse, the new capital-gains taxes introduced in last month’s federal budget will likely increase the flood of money leaving Canada in search of better returns and less government meddling elsewhere.

If we fail to retain the businesses and individuals that create products and services and hire Canadian workers, then our living standards will inevitably fall. It’s why you hardly ever see factories being built anymore, why good-paying jobs are drying up, and why investment capital is fleeing our country. 

The reality is that in today’s borderless world, it’s difficult to cage in money. Investors will simply move to jurisdictions where there are less restrictions, lower taxes and fewer headaches. 

So how do we create an environment that would allow Canada to retain the brains and investment dollars needed to build new businesses and generate new jobs, while also attracting foreign investment? 

For starters, we need to dismantle and rebuild our tax system so that it’s flat-out simple, black-and-white and stripped of all loopholes, deductions and exemptions. And we need to stop treating income differently – all income should be treated the same in terms of taxation. 

We also need to claw back the regulations choking the life out of small businesses, cut government spending, and give our entrepreneurs the breathing room they need to grow their businesses.

All of these policies are part of the economic charter of rights I’ve been touting as a way to halt the further erosion of our economy and rejuvenate business growth in Canada. 

If no one wants to invest in Canada – including even Canadians – what does that say about the true state of our country and our economy? 

To learn more about how an economic charter could help restore investor confidence and fuel new economic growth, contact info@economiccharter.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Blues and Bikes brings the motorcycling community together

Written By Brian Lockhart If you like motorcycles, the Blues and Bikes event at the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival will provide an opportunity to ...

Streams Community Hub again taking over Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local youth from Streams Community Hub have joined forces once again with professional artists for a month-long ...

Main character from local author’s children book made into doll

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A young local author is hoping to bring comfort to other kids by bringing to life a ...

Former owner and publisher of the Shelburne Free Press passes away 

Written By Sam Odrowski A community-focused woman who impacted countless lives in the region recently passed away.  Pamela Anne Claridge, who led a life dedicated ...

Dufferin County council considers future Shelburne bypass

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Plans for a bypass around the Town of Shelburne were an area of focus during Dufferin County ...

Shelburne pushes back against phasing out free well-water tests

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council is joining forces to call on the provincial government to not phase out free ...

Sam Young leaves behind legacy teaching junior golfers

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART There are many golfers who remember Sam Young as the inspired teacher who taught them the nuances of the sport on ...

Tipsy Fox Pub and Grill wins Best Burger in the ‘Burne’ contest

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The votes are in, and Shelburne residents have selected The Tipsy Fox as the restaurant with the ...

Family Transition Place hires new executive director

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) has named a new executive director.  Family Transition Place’s board of directors announced ...

Special Olympics Dufferin fundraiser kicks offat Shelburne Foodland and Orangeville Sobeys

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Special Olympics Dufferin is joining forces with a local grocer to raise funds to help athletes with ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support