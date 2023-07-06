Traffic-related offences top 270 through long weekend

July 6, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written by Sam Odrowski

Motorists kept local police busy during the week leading up to Canada Day.

And during the long weekend itself, Dufferin OPP made arrests for impaired and stunt driving, cocaine trafficking, and hundreds of charges for traffic violations in Dufferin County.

Between June 24 and July 3, Dufferin OPP officers laid 270 driving-related charges during several R.I.D.E. spot checks. The local police force conducted traffic enforcement focusing on the “Big Four” – impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, and lack of seatbelt use.

“The statistics speak for themselves, some drivers are still not getting the message,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

Officers laid 202 speeding charges,13 stunt driving or racing charges, 12 distracted driving charges, seven impaired driving charges and 36 seatbelt charges – 36 Dufferin OPP offi cers removed several drivers from the road due to alcohol or drug impairment and stunt driving.

On July 3 at approximately 8:15 p.m., a Dufferin OPP offi cer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 10 in the Town of Mono when he stopped a driver travelling over double the speed limit. The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Udhay SINGH, a 25-year-old from London, has been charged with:

• Dangerous operation

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

On July 1 at approximately 10:00 a.m., a Dufferin OPP offi cer was conducting speed enforcement on County Road 11 in the Township of Amaranth. The officer stopped a vehicle for travelling 170 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

As a result, Kevin BASDEO, a 35-year-old from Dundalk, has been charged with the following:

• Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

• Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

• Speeding 50 km/h over posted limit

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Fail to surrender suspended, revoked or cancelled licence

As the result of a R.I.D.E. spot check conducted on 15th Sideroad in the Town of Mono, Dawson CASEY, a 22-year-old from Orangeville, was charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Traffi cking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule III Substance

• Failure to comply with undertaking

On June 30 shortly before 9:00 p.m., officers received a traffic complaint for a possible impaired driver in the area of Highway 89 and Highway 10 in the Town of Mono. Officers located the driver and were led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result, Muhunthan NAVARATNAM, 61-year-old from Brampton, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

None of the previously mentioned charges have been proven in court.

“Dufferin OPP would like to thank the majority of road users that obey laws and assist in keeping our roads safe. Thank you as well to our hard-working officers last weekend for their efforts and dedication to keeping our communities safe,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

“If you suspect that someone is operating a motor vehicle, boat or off-road vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1. Highway, trail, and waterways.

