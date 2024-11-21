Headwaters receives funding to improve diagnostic imaging and emergency departments

November 21, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has received an investment from the provincial government for the renovation and expansion of two departments.

The local hospital announced in a press release on Nov. 14 that the investment from the Ontario government would see infrastructure upgrades made to the Emergency and Diagnostic Imaging Departments at the hospital.

“This will transform patient care and experience at Headwaters and support the teams that work in these departments,” said Kim Delahunt, President and CEO of Headwaters Health Care Centre. “It will enable us to continue to provide excellent care, close to home, for the rapidly growing population and patient volumes that we see in Dufferin-Caledon.”

With the investment, the existing emergency and diagnostic imaging departments at Headwaters will be remodelled to increase patient capacity. The overall goal of the renovation is to improve patient flow, decrease wait times, optimize the hospital’s existing physical space and enhance patient and family experience.

“The expansion of Headwaters Health Care Centre will allow people and families in the Orangeville community to continue to access the high-quality care they need, where they need it, for years to come,” said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon and Minister of Health.

According to a 2023 report from Headwaters Health Care Foundation, the local hospital was originally built to accommodate 23,000 annual visits, but the emergency department is now seeing over 36,000 annual visits.

“Headwaters’ Emergency Department now sees daily and annual volumes that put extreme pressure on our team given the outdated design, flow and space allotment within the current footprint. Our team routinely looks at creative options to support the high volumes and efficiency in a tight space. This announcement is music to our ears,” said Dr. Stephanie Milone, Co-Chief of Headwaters Emergency Department.

The renovation of the departments will see the hospital’s laboratory relocated from the main floor to the lower level, to create additional space for the expansion.

Headwaters and the Ministry of Health will be working together to complete early planning and design for the renovation project. Once future planning is complete, a construction schedule will be confirmed.

At the time of print, Headwaters Health Care Centre and the Ministry of Health have yet to announce the numeric value of the investment.

Readers Comments (0)