Ford F-150 stolen from Galaxy Cinemas

July 6, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP are currently investigating a theft of vehicle in the Town of Orangeville.

On June 30, shortly before 1:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service on Fifth Avenue in the Town of Orangeville for the theft of a vehicle. The complainant advised that their 2019 white Ford F150 pickup truck, was stolen from the Galaxy parking lot on Fifth Avenue. The theft occurred sometime on June 29, between 10:00 p.m., and June 30, 12:45 a.m.

The investigation is continuing. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen.

Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term “relay thefts” involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

• Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows

• Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material

• Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions)

• Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm

– this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves

• Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle

• Park in the garage (if possible)

• Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen



         

