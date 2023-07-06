Current & Past Articles » Sports

Two home runs blank Cubs in game with the Knights

July 6, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It was a fast game when the Mansfield Senior Cubs hosted the New Lowell Knights on Wednesday, June 27, on the diamond in Mansfield.

There were a lot of hits, but some solid fielding on both sides kept batters from getting on base as a lot of hits were in the air, and the gloves in the field were making the catches.

Devon Caldwell started off on the mound for the Cubs.

Scoring opened in the top of the first when New Lowell’s Sid Beelen hit one over the left field fence for a three-run home run.

The Cubs started off with a promising inning when Tyler Greer hit a single, followed by a solid double from Jordan Metz.

They couldn’t capitalize, and the side retired.

Neither team got on base in the second inning.

The third inning was fast, few hits but no scoring.

The Cubs got on base in the fourth, but a play at second base ended the inning.

Sid Beelen was the man of the night when he got up to bat late in the game and hit a second home run to bring in two more New Lowell runs.

Those home runs were responsible for all the scoring in the game, and the Knights left the diamond with a 5-0 win.

In first place the Bolton Brewers continue to lead the league in first place with a 12-2-1 record.

They are followed by the Ivy Rangers, New Lowell Knights, Clearview Orioles, Barrie Angels, and the Creemore Padres.

The Cubs are in tenth place with six games remaining on the regular season schedule.

The Cubs will be back on the diamond in Mansfield on Wednesday, July 12, to host the Clearview Orioles.

