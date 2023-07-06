Current & Past Articles » Sports

North Dufferin Baseball League to hold annual All-Star game in Owen Sound

July 6, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The North Dufferin Baseball League All-Atars will take to the diamond this weekend in Owen Sound at the 57th senior and 28th junior division baseball games.

The senior contest featuring the East division versus the West division kicks off at 1:00 p.m., followed by the junior squads, team Ballistics and Dirt Devils, playing at 4:00 p.m.

Players selected for the East include Ken Chapman, Aaron McLeod, Brandon Tippin from Barrie Angels, Joshua Catalanotto, Logan Hart from Bolton Brewers, Matt Barr, Ryan Barr, Anthony Quintana from Ivy Rangers, Tyson Hansen, Cale McLean, Matt Rumney from Midland Mariners, Brett Beardsall, Pierson French, Nolan Nicholson from Orillia Majors, and Ryan Bartley, Kirk Gibson, Nate Kramer, Bryan Post, Trevor Smith, Wayland Wilson from Owen Sound Baysox.

The team will be managed by Al Cooke from Owen Sound.

The West division features Noah Calvert- Goetz, Travis Fulford, Travis Saunders from Clarksburg Blues, Steve Barrett, Ethan Kennedy-Munsterman, Donovan Winch from Clearview Orioles, Jeff Akitt, Anson Dupuis, Tom Gateman, Eric Orser from Creemore Padres, Mike Derech, Brad Petch, Liam Reynolds from Lisle Astros, Steve Bourget, Tyler Greer, Lucas Sweet from Mansfi eld Cubs, and Sid Beelen, Chris Greer, Nick Hodgson, Kurt Roy from New Lowell Knights. Pete Kinghan from New Lowell will manage with Chris Esson from Clearview and Scott Anderson from Lisle coaching.

The junior contest features all seven teams divided between two teams, pitting teammate against teammate.

Team Ballistics includes Jayden Akins, Zach Hartman from Barrie Baycats, Anson Dupuis,

Tait Lightheart from Creemore Padres, Cameron Mulvihill, Gavin Taylor, Miya Waldron from Georgina Bulldogs, Tanner Kotlarz, Lucas Webster from Innisfi l Cardinals, Cody Bryan, Bryce Cameron, Ben Nicholson from Mansfield Cubs, Brady Janes, Joseph Park, Jack Sinclair from Orangeville Bengals, and Owen Kaczanowski, Nolan MacNeil, Jhett Winkel from Orillia Royals. Coaches include Marc Dupuis from Creemore, Doug Waldron from Georgina, and Lance Bryan from Mansfield.

Team Dirt Devils include Jack Larmer, Connor O’Brien, Cameron Sauder from Barrie Baycats, Nic Guthrie, Will Palmer, Liam Reynolds from Creemore Padres, Easton Dobbie,

Sam Koomen from Georgina Bulldogs, Will Payne, Aiden Reeves, Alex Styles from Innisfil Cardinals, Dylan Brown, Braden Doiron from Mansfield Cubs, Dale Critchley, Ryan Hussey from Orangeville Bengals, and Chase Brennan, Wyatt Thompson, Whyatt Winkel from Orillia Royals. Coaches are Wes Winkel from Orillia, Bob Sinclair from Orangeville, and David Sauder from Barrie.

The Owen Sound Baysox are hosts this year, with the games taking place at Tom Williams Baseball Field in Owen Sound.



         

