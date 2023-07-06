Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Cricket Club plays Canada Day match

July 6, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Cricket Club hosted a special Canada Day cricket match on July 2 that had the Shelburne Samurais up against the Shelburne Gladiators.

The Samurais won the toss and decided to bat first.

In the early going, they kept losing wickets.

Harpreet Sandhu and Amjaid Hussain brought some stability to the game scoring

33 runs and 21 runs, respectively, and managed a total of 128 runs.

It was an easy chase for the Gladiators, but the Samurais kept sending the batsmen back to the pavilion, with Harpreet Sandhu leading with a hattrick and ending up with a 4-wicket haul and Pardeep Sidhu’s three wickets.

The Gladiators were able to make 94 runs with a 20-run contribution from Weylin Kapp.

The Samurais won by 34 runs, with Harpereet Sandhu being the man of the match.

The following day, July 2, the Shelburne Knights faced the Shelburne Warriors.

The Knights won the toss and decided to bat first.

Opener Mohammad Raz, with 23 runs, and Shubham Begda, with 21 runs, gave stability to the batting and didn’t lose their wickets until the 9th over.

The middle order, Chinmay Naik, made 36 runs.

Hisaan Siddiqui, a youth, took three crucial wickets, and the Knights were able to 158 on the board.

When the Warriors came to bat, they lost three wickets in the first two overs.

Jabir Sran had 19 runs, and Hisaan Siddiquie had 23 runs, but the Warriors fell short by 52 runs, with Mohammad Raza taking three wickets, giving the Knights the victory.

Hisaan Siddiqui was the man of the match for a good all-around performance.



         

