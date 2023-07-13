Current & Past Articles » General News

Orangeville Slo Pitch to hold tournament for suicide awareness

July 13, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville Slo Pitch will be hosting its second annual Kala’s Wings co-ed softball tournament for suicide awareness at the south diamond at Rotary Park in Orangeville on July 15.

Enthusiastic local players signed up to be a part of the one-day tournament and are looking forward to playing a minimum of four games.

The Taphouse Craft Beer & Kitchen is the food sponsor for the tournament. There are plenty of prizes available to be won, including Blue Jays tickets and jerseys.

Tournament play will feature games in a round-robin format followed by playoffs and a final championship game.

A highlight of the day will be a home run derby where individual players can step up to the plate and bring their best swing in an effort to knock it out of the ballpark. The home run derby will take place at the Rotary South Diamond between round-robin play and the playoff round.

Each hitter will be swinging at ten pitches. You can bring your own pitcher, or one will be supplied if necessary.

In the event of a tie, players will get a chance to take five more pitches see who can come out on top.

The winner of the home run derby will receive two tickets to a Toronto Blue Jays game of their choice.

The Kala’s Wings Co-ed Softball Tournament runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Rotary Park in Orangeville.



         

