New art show opening at Shelburne Art Gallery in Town Hall

July 13, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new art show is set to open at the Town of Shelburne Art Gallery.

Artists Tracy Smith and Ellen Brakel will be celebrating the opening of their joint two-week art exhibition at the Town of Shelburne Art Gallery on July 15.

Ahead of the show’s opening date, the two artists spoke with the Free Press about what patrons can expect from the exhibition.

“We just put up the exhibit and the pieces go really well together; our art complements each other very well,” Brakel said.

“We have a like minded approach to art and creativity, and it seemed like a really good fit to do a show together at the Shelburne Town Hall, within our community,” said Smith.

The exhibit, titled ‘Infinite Nature’, will showcase pieces reflecting nature from each artist’s perspective. Smith’s pieces of work focus on natural depictions, including landscapes and animals, while Brakel’s works draw on the idea of spirituality in nature.

“Nature is a very healing space and I find that anytime I’m able to spend time in nature it’s better for my mental health and my creativity. For me, the infinite nature is the fact we can step out into nature and enjoy it from our own backyard and community – it’s all around us,” explained Smith

“Infinite nature to me is the spirit, it’s the intangible, and how with our connection to the universe we are part of nature,” said Brakel.

Smith, who was a resident of Shelburne for 20 years, began creating nature and wildlife-focused works after taking classes with Derek Wicks. Smith is a former member of the Shelburne Town Hall Gallery Committee and most recently was on the Arts and Culture Committee.

Brakel has been an artist for roughly 20 years and got into creating art during her pregnancies as a way to express herself. She owns a yoga and meditation practice called Soaring Heart Wellness, which she draws into her pieces of artwork.

The art show will feature 10 pieces of work created by Smith over the last five years and roughly 20 pieces from Brakel’s collection spanning the last 15 years.

During the opening reception for the art show, Brakel and Smith will be doing two Qigong demonstrations to show connecting with nature through movement. The demonstrations will be held at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The ‘Infinite Nature’ exhibit officially opens at the Town of Shelburne Art Gallery on July 14 and will run until July 28. Those interested is seeing the exhibit can do so by visiting the Shelburne Art Gallery Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)