Residents encouraged to decorate their doorway for local contest

July 13, 2023

Shelburne residents have the chance to open a doorway into the community’s history by taking part in a local photography contest.

The Shelburne Heritage Committee is hosting a Doors Photo Calendar Contest to recognize the heritage of local buildings with the Town of Shelburne. The contest will capture the doors, homes and buildings within the Town of Shelburne as residents see them over the four seasons.

“This is just one of the many ways to bring awareness to the community about the heritage homes and the history of the town; that’s what we wanted to try and achieve,” said Lynda Buffett, chair of the Heritage Committee.

The contest was developed by the local Heritage Committee based on similar initiatives that have been held in other communities.

“You can do all kinds of things to your front entrance, it wouldn’t necessarily just be the door itself,” said Buffett.

All town residents over the age of 13 are invited to submit photographs showcasing doors within the Town of Shelburne throughout 2023. The photo entry will be judged by the Heritage Committee, which will select the top 12 photographs to be used in producing the 2024 calendar.

Speaking with the Free Press, Buffett added that the committee hopes the contest encourages residents to research the heritage of their own homes.

“I hope it’ll generate more interest so that people with heritage homes find out more about the history and share with the committee,” said Buffett.

Those interested in submitting a photo entry for the Heritage Doors Photo Calendar Contest have until Aug. 31. The 2024 Shelburne Door Calendar will be made available for purchase in late-2023.

