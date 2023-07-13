Current & Past Articles » Police news

Shelburne man passes away following vehicle collision

July 13, 2023   ·   0 Comments

A serious two-vehicle collision in Mono was attended by Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, Dufferin County EMS and Fire Services.

Officers attended County Road 16 and Blind Line in Mono for the report of a serious collision involving a transport truck and a Sport Utility Vehicle, on Saturday, July 8, shortly before 11:00 a.m.

The driver was extracted and life saving measures were attempted by emergency services.

“Sadly, the life saving measures were not successful and as result of the collision, an 82 -year-old, female from Shelburne was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said a press release from the Dufferin OPP.

A passenger in the same vehicle was transported to a local hospital where she was later airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries.

County Road 16 remains closed while officers complete their investigation. 

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate. 

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838. 



         

