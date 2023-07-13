Two people charged for stealing vehicle in Orangeville

Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged two individuals as a result of a stolen vehicle investigation in Orangeville.

A Dufferin OPP officer was conducting general patrol when he became involved in a stolen vehicle investigation on Broadway in Orangeville on Tuesday (July 11) at approximately 6:40 p.m. The officer observed the stolen 2017 Ford F150, grey in colour and engaged in a traffic stop.

Two individuals exited the vehicle however, the driver remained in the vehicle and fled the scene in in a dangerous manner. Attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful, and in the interest of public safety the officers disengaged.

As a result of the investigation, two individuals have been charged. The driver remains outstanding.

A 42-year-old male, from Caledon, was charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

A 24-year-old, from Mississauga, was charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Both accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in August 2023, to answer to the charges. These charges have not been proven in court.

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term “relay thefts” involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

• Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows

• Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material

• Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions)

• Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves

• Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle

• Park in the garage (if possible)

• Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen

