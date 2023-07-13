Current & Past Articles » Police news

Police seeking public’s help following theft of pickup truck

July 13, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a theft of vehicle in the Town of Orangeville.

Dufferin OPP received a call for service on Fifth Avenue in Orangeville for the theft of a vehicle on June 30, shortly before 1:00 a.m. 

The complainant advised that their 2019 white Ford F150 pickup truck, was stolen from the Galaxy parking lot on Fifth Avenue. The theft occurred sometime on June 29, between 10:00 p.m., and June 30, 12:45 a.m.

The investigation is continuing.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this motor vehicle theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.



         

