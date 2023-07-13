North Dufferin Baseball League Juniors ready for playoffs

Written By Brian Lockhart

With only two games left on the regular season schedule for most teams, the Junior Division of the North Dufferin Baseball League is ready to start the 2023 playoffs.

There is still room for some movement in the standings, and it may come down to the final game to see which teams can move up a notch in the final line-up.

The Orillia Royals are in first place and have won the league title for this year. The squad has a 13-2 record and 26 points – that’s seven points ahead of the second-place Creemore Padres, so the Royals have clinched first place for this season.

Orillia averaged almost ten runs per game this season and were a dominant force in the division.

Creemore had a 9-6-1 record and 19 points, scoring 129 runs for the regular season so far this year.

In third place, the Orangeville Bengals have an 8-9 record and 16 points, but two teams are hoping to take over the spot with a couple of late-season wins.

The Innisfil Cardinals are right behind Orangeville with 14 points and a 6-8-2 record. The Cardinals could move up in the standings if they win their final two outings.

Tied with the Cardinals are the Mansfield Cubs who also have a 6-8-2 record. The Cubs could also make a splash in the standings if they can pull off a couple of late-season wins.

The real battle will be between the Barrie Baycats and the Georgina Bulldogs, who will be playing for the eighth-seed spot in the playoffs.

They were a single point apart on the weekend and will play each other in the final game of the schedule. Whichever team comes out on top will move to the playoffs, and the losing team can hang up their gloves and head out to the golf course.

It has been a good season for the Junior division, with a lot of great weather for baseball this year.

There has been a lot of talented competition with many competitive games since the start of the 2023 season and a good deal of fan support.

The teams will have to bring their best game to the playoffs, as each squad will be working hard to make it past the first round and hopefully make it to the finals.

The defending champion Creemore Padres will be hoping for a repeat, but there will be five other teams out to claim the Junior Division championship this year.

