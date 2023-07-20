Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee to host 6th annual awareness event  

July 20, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee is looking to raise awareness about addiction services available in the Dufferin and Caledon communities with their 6th Annual Overdose Awareness Day event. 

“Each year we lose thousands of people from drug overdose globally. Some survive but suffer a permanent injury, which leads to devastating impacts on family and friends. Dufferin County and the Town of Caledon are not immune,” wrote the Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee in a press release. “You may have seen it; it has likely happened to people around you. Tomorrow, it could happen to someone you love. This is not an invisible issue.” 

International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), is a global event recognized on August 31 that aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death.

In 2017, a group of concerned people and service providers in Dufferin County and Caledon joined in collaboration to form the Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee. For the past six years, the committee has organized an annual Overdose Awareness Day event to bring attention to the wide array of addiction services available in Dufferin County and Caledon. 

“International Overdose Awareness Day provides an opportunity for us to reflect on practical ways to prevent overdose in our community; overdose is preventable. Knowing the real facts about drugs and what to do when you see someone experiencing an overdose does save lives. Overdose Awareness Day event that aims to educate our communities about drugs can really help,” continued the press release.

The Overdose Awareness Day event will feature guest speaks and important information about local substance-use supports through community partners. Naloxone kits will be available at the event. 

The Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee 6th Annual Overdose Awareness Day event will be held on Aug. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dufferin County Paramedic Service, located at 325 Blind Line in Orangeville. 



         

