Local food creators invited to join county at International Plowing Match 

July 20, 2023

Calling all Dufferin County food creators! Show us what you can do with local product and you could be selected to join the County at the International Plowing Match (IPM) this September.

Dufferin County will have its own tent highlighting local tourism and all that the county offers during the IPM. Local food creators and restaurants are invited to share their craft and be an exhibitor in the County tent. Dufferin County will provide the selected food creators and restaurants with a budget to create delicious samples using local products to serve to event attendees.

Interested food creators can enter the call for entry by Monday, August 7 at 5 pm. Questions and interest should be directed to dcipmliaison@dufferincounty.ca. The call for entry includes health and safety standards in preparing fare.

Following the call for entry deadline, the County will reach out to selected applicants to set up a taste test. It is expected that up to five local businesses will have the opportunity to share their food magic each day of the IPM.

The International Plowing Match will take place from September 19 to September 23 between the farmers’ fields surrounding Bowling Green and Laurel. The event has an expected attendance of approximately 70,000 people.

The IPM is a five-day celebration of agriculture and rural living. There will be plowing competitions, a range of activities for people of all ages, numerous opportunities to learn about agriculture, near-constant live entertainment in multiple Match venues, hundreds of vendors and exhibitors, a wide variety of food, an RV Park and more.



         

