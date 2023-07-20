Mono man charged with impaired driving following complaint

July 20, 2023 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with impaired operation and removed the driver from the road.

Officers responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver in the area of Centennial Road in the Orangeville on July 12, at approximately 11:15 a.m. Officers located the vehicle a short time later and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, a 55-year-old from Mono, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in the Town of Orangeville in August, 2023.

Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.

“Thank you to the concerned citizen who contacted police with this potentially lifesaving information. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, please call 9-1-1,” said the Dufferin OPP in a press release. “You could be saving a life.”

Dufferin OPP continues to conduct R.I.D.E spot checks daily as drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs continue to pose a threat to Ontario roads.

The Dufferin OPP said motorist need to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs.

“Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you,” said the Dufferin OPP.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

