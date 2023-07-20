Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP charges two drivers over two days with impaired operation

July 20, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently charged two drivers with impaired operation over a two-day period. 

Dufferin OPP officers first responded to a single vehicle collision on County Road 25 in Grand Valley on July 12, shortly before 6:30 p.m. The officers located the vehicle a short time later and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, a 26-year-old from Amaranth has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The following day, Dufferin OPP received a report of a possible impaired driver from a concerned citizen in the area of Dawson Road in Orangeville. The call came in at roughly 3:20 a.m. on July 13 and police located the vehicle and driver in question a short time after the call. Officers were led into an impaired driving investigation. 

As a result, a 23-year-old male, from Barrie has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges in August 2023. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for 7 days.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release. 

“In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.”

The release added, “Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. 

Dufferin OPP ask the public to report any information about suspected unlawful activity to them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips can also be submitted online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. 



         

