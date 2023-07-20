Dufferin OPP traffic stop leads to impaired charge

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop in the Township of Melancthon.

On July 18, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer while conducting speed enforcement on Highway 10 in Melancthon stopped a vehicle for speeding. The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation,which resulted in multiple charges.

A 59-year-old, from Southgate, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Obstruct plate

· Speeding

· Fail to surrender insurance card

· Possess unmarked cigarettes

· Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in August 2023, to answer to the charges.

