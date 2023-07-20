Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP traffic stop leads to impaired charge

July 20, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop in the Township of Melancthon.

On July 18, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer while conducting speed enforcement on Highway 10 in Melancthon stopped a vehicle for speeding. The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation,which resulted in multiple charges.

A 59-year-old, from Southgate, has been charged with:

·      Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

·      Obstruct plate

·      Speeding

·      Fail to surrender insurance card

·      Possess unmarked cigarettes

·      Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in August 2023, to answer to the charges.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.



         

