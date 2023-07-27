Museum of Dufferin holding several events through August

July 27, 2023 · 0 Comments

The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is holding a variety of events throughout August.

Civic Holiday: Admission by Donation | August 5

To celebrate the Civic Long Weekend, admission to the Museum will be by donation! On Saturday, August 5, explore the Main Gallery, Lodge Gallery and Silo Gallery. Try out a scavenger hunt and win a prize at the end! Kids crafts will be available in the activity lounge.

MoD-Tots: Summer Picnic | August 9

On August 9, babies, toddlers, and caregivers are invited to join the Museum for tot-friendly art play! There will be one timeslot from 10 to 11:30 am and one from 12:30 to 2 pm. Parent/caregiver participation and pre-registration are required. Children are $5 and parents/caregivers are free. Learn more about MoD-Tots and register.

Archaeology Summer Camp | August 14 to 18, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Join the MoD for some fun at Archaeology Summer Camp! Participate in a discovery dig, crafts, outdoor games and lots of fun! The camp is recommended for children ages 5 to 9. Camp is $250 per child for the week and lunch must be brought from home. Learn more and register.

Blast from the Past Summer Camp | August 21 to 25, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Join the MoD for some fun at Blast from the Past Summer Camp! Learn some cool heritage crafts, make new friends, and discover the Museum. This camp is for children ages 7 to 12. Camp is $250 per child for the week and lunch must be brought from home. Learn more and register. Learn more and register.

MoD Masterclass – Cyanotypes | August 29, 10 am to 12:30 pm

Learn techniques on how to make your own cyanotypes with artist Jo Thompson! Registrants will learn a 170-year-old photographic printing process that produces prints in a distinctive blue using the sun’s rays. Participants should bring an apron or old shirt to protect their clothing during this Masterclass. The Masterclass is $85 per participant. Learn more and register.

The MoD, located at 936029 Airport Road Mulmur, Ontario, features three galleries and four historic buildings that host long-term and short-term exhibitions and art shows. The MoD is also home to the Dufferin County Archives.

Readers Comments (0)