Dufferin County shares tips with public amid heat warning

July 27, 2023

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Dufferin County due to high temperatures impacting the region. The heat warning is expected to last through Friday, and with plenty of summer left, there is likely more to come.

Dufferin County reminds residents to take precautions during periods of heightened heat to stay safe.

Stay hydrated and keep cool

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty, and limit your heat exposure. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. Cool off at a local splash pad or pool. A list can be found in the Explore Dufferin Guide.

If you don’t have air conditioning, keep your windows, doors and blinds shut during the day. If temperatures drop at night, crack the windows before going to bed.

Set your ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise and create a cool breeze by placing a bowl with ice in front of a large fan. Take a cool shower, or place frozen washcloths on your forehead, back of neck, and wrists to help lower your core temperature.

Keep pets indoors and avoid taking them for walks in the heat. If outdoors, limit time in the sun and provide shade. Keep in mind that if the pavement is too hot for bare feet, it is too hot for bare paws.

Watch for heat illness

Pay attention to how you and those around you feel and watch for heat illness symptoms like headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, fainting or rapid breathing or heartbeat. The risks of high temperature are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

If you know someone who may be more vulnerable to heat-related illness, check-in regularly to ensure they are cool and hydrated. Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Call 9-1-1 if you are caring for someone who has a high body temperature and is either confused, experiencing dizziness or fainting, or has stopped sweating.

