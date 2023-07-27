Current & Past Articles » Sports

Cubs tied in Junior Division series with Orangeville

July 27, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Cubs are tied at one in their best-of-three playoff series with the Orangeville Bengals.

The North Dufferin Baseball League Junior Division playoffs got underway on July 21.

Game one of the Mansfield versus Orangeville series was supposed to take place in Mansfield on Thursday, July 20, but heavy rain that started just prior to game time made the field unplayable.

The game was rescheduled for Sunday, July 23, at Princess of Wales Park in Orangeville, and that game was delayed due to more rain, although it finally let up, and protection around the mound and home plate kept those areas dry.

There were no runs in the first inning, but it ended spectacularly when Mansfield’s second baseman, Aiden Coutts, made a wild snag on a line drive to catch the runner off base for the out.

The Cubs had a good start in the second inning with a single from Dylan Brown, who then stole second base. The Cubs managed to load the bases but couldn’t score.

It was a repeat in the third when Ben Nicholson started it with a single. The Cubs again loaded the bases but couldn’t finish.

Orangeville took a 2-0 lead in the third inning bringing in two runs.

After a fourth inning that saw no Mansfield players get on base, the Cubs again loaded the bases in the fifth inning but were again stopped from scoring, and the inning ended on a play to first.

The Cubs had to settle for a 9-0 loss in game one of the series.

Mansfield kept the series alive after winning game two, 6-5, at their home diamond in Mansfield on July 24.

The series will be decided in the next game unless they play to a tie, in which case there will be a fourth game.

Game three of the series was scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, in Orangeville, with results not available at press time.

The other Junior Division series has the Barrie Baycats up against the Innisfil Cardinals.

Barrie won the first game of that series, 5-4, on their home diamond.

Game two of the series was postponed due to weather.

This year the top two teams in the division got a bye in the first round of playoffs.

The Orillia Royals finished in first place this year after a stellar season that saw them take only two losses for the year.

In second place, the Creemore Padres finished the regular season with a 10-7-1 record.

Once the first round of playoffs is completed, the Royals will be up against the bottom seed, with Creemore taking on the other remaining team.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Wightman launches new Shelburne office

Written By Brian Lockhart Telecom company, Wightman, has launched a new office in Shelburne as they prepare to begin providing internet services to residents in ...

Theatre Orangeville’s 2nd Annual Summer Arts Fest returning to Mount Alverno

Written By Constance Scrafield It was so successful last year that it was “a no-brainer doing it again,” said Theatre Orangeville’s Sumer Arts Fest organizers. ...

Shelburne’s ‘Every Child Matters’ crosswalk to move locations

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne’s Every Child Matters crosswalk is set to move to a new temporary location ...

19 volunteer firefighters graduate training and join Caledon Fire and Emergency Services team

Ceremony held in Bolton to honour new recruits By Zachary Roman The perseverance of 19 Caledon residents was celebrated on Monday. On July 17, at ...

CPL recommends creating 130,000 square feet of new library space by 2041

Caledon currently has 40,000 square feet of library space across seven branches By Zachary Roman Caledon is growing, and its public library system has big plans ...

Fiddle Park revitalization to cost $9.4 million, take five to 20 years

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council took a closer look at concept plans for the revitalization of Fiddle Park at ...

B Social Café opens at Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care Home, removing employment barriers

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Residents and visitors can now have the chance to sit down and enjoy a hot cup of ...

Two Primrose students awarded for helping rescue peers in bus crash

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two twelve-year-old students from Mulmur have been honoured for their efforts in helping rescue their peers after ...

Pet food pantry launches, helping pet owners with financial struggles

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is helping families in need keep their furry family ...

Shelburne raises rainbow flag, kicking off Pride month

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne showed its support for the local LGBTQ+ community members with a recognition of ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support