U11 Rep soccer team to host home game on Saturday

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Soccer Club is hosting a home game for the U11Rep Soccer team this weekend.

The game will be held on Saturday July 29 at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Park.

Shelburne children born between 2010-2014 are on the U11 or U13 rep/travel team. Rep/Travel Teams travel to different parts of Ontario.

The community can come out to Greenwood Park to cheer on the Shelburne U11 Rep Team.

“Last year the Shelburne Soccer Rep teams went undefeated through fair play,” stated Coach and President Bryan Brown. “We aim to make this a club on friendship, promoting healthy living and enhancing self esteem”.

U13 Coach Damir added “I’d like to thank the Shelburne Soccer Club Executive and coaches for volunteering their time for this very important community activity.

Future events: Soccer gala day with fun and games, trophies and pizza for the players on Aug. 19th, 2023.

Starting in 1988, the Shelburne Soccer Club aims to help enrich the lives of children, encourage a healthy active lifestyle and grow deeper roots in our community. The Shelburne Soccer Club offers programs for children aged 3-17 and the club is run by a team of dedicated volunteer executive members and coaches.

For information just on the Rep/Travel teams, please contact:

U11 Coach Bryan Brown at bryan_madman@yahoo.ca

U13 Coach Damir Kaminski at dfkamenski1@gmail.com.

