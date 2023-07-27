Shelburne Cricket Club hosts annual Afternoon Tea fundraiser

July 27, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club hosted its annual Afternoon Tea Fundraiser on Saturday, July 22, where supporters turned out in beautiful dresses and hats while enjoying tea, drinks, snacks, and an afternoon cricket match.

The afternoon match pitted the Shelburne Warriors against the Shelburne Gladiators.

Opting to bat first, the Warriors team started off well, with Ahsen getting 40 runs, Mohammad Bala getting 42 runs, and Nadeem getting 37 runs, with the team getting a total of 190 – the highest in the house league.

Fawzan’s bowling netted three crucial wickets.

In response, the Gladiators struggled, losing wickets at regular intervals and posting a modest total of 80 runs.

In the final, the Warriors clinched a victory with 118 runs.

Mohammad Bala’s performance on the pitch earned him the ‘Man of the Match’ honours.

The following day, Sunday, July 23, the Shelburne Samurais took on the Shelburne Knights.

The Samurais won the toss and decided to bat.

A powerful opening batting from Braydon Barrows netted 29 runs, with captain Abdul Razzaq getting 37, vice-captain Harpreet with 20, and Abdul Rashid with 27 runs.

When the Knights came to bat, they managed only 37 runs in 11 overs with the loss of four wickets.

Heavy rain and thunder disrupted the play. As per cricket rules, the D/L method was applied to determine the winner.

The Knights needed 76 runs in 11 overs, but they fell short, securing the win for the Samurais.

Amjad Hussain from the Samurais was named Man of the Match.

Readers Comments (0)