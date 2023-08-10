Current & Past Articles » General News

Headwaters seeks public input for 2024-2029 Strategy Plan 

August 10, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Health Care Centre seeks public input for 2024-2029 Strategy Plan 

Headwaters Health Care Centre is developing its next strategic plan, a collaborative strategy that will shape the hospital’s future over the next five years. 

The strategic plan aims to build on current success and guide the hospital’s activity to create a future-ready hospital for the residents of Dufferin County and Caledon. The approach is guided by a Strategic Advisory Committee of the Hospital’s Board of Directors. 

“We are excited to hear from the people we serve and who work, volunteer and partner with us about their experiences, perceptions and hopes for their community hospital. It is important we create a strategic plan that is shaped with community input so we can plan for our future growth and continued focus on quality care,” said Kim Delahunt, President & CEO, Headwaters Health Care Centre. 

How can you get involved? 

The hospital’s strategic plan will be developed through a comprehensive consultation process.

Residents are encouraged to visit headwatershealth.ca and take part in the Strategic plan 2024-2029 Survey.  

The survey closes September 15, 2023. 

In addition to the survey, the hospital is hosting public virtual and in-person community conversations and is meeting with community partners. 

People are encouraged to register in advance by email at info@headwatershealth.ca

The virtual and in person conversations are being held Aug. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care Home, Aug. 18 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. virtually, Aug. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sep. 11 from 12 to 1:30 p.m., Sep. 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Valley and District Community Centre, Sep. 15 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. virtually.

Additional Priorities and Areas 

of Focus  

Earlier this year, Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its Clinical Priority Plan (CPP). With a focus on addressing the most urgent clinical needs and anticipating the growing populations, the CPP emphasizes improvements in Emergency Services, Geriatrics, Mental Health and Substance Use, Obstetrics, and Paediatrics while also focusing on quality improvements across all areas of the hospital.  

HHCC’s new People Strategy Plan, launched this year is also focused on the health, well-being, safety and accessibility of its staff, physicians and volunteers. 

The hospital is also embarking on updating its Master Program and Plan that will guide both the programs and services required for the next 15 to 20 years as well as a full-facility assessment and plan to support the growth required on the hospital campus. 

To further elevate the quality of care provided, the Hospital Foundation launched the SMART Headwaters campaign. This ambitious $18 million fundraising initiative seeks to acquire an MRI machine and other vital medical technologies. 

The campaign’s success will significantly enhance diagnostic capabilities and contribute to better health outcomes for patients in the region.  



         

