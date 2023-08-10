Gladiators win over Warriors in weekend of Shelburne cricket

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club had another exciting weekend on the pitch at KTH Park.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Gladiators were up against the Warriors for the first game of the weekend.

Winning the toss, the Warriors struggled with Ahsen Siddiqui’s 23 runs.

Fawzan Nagal’s outstanding bowling yielded four wickets, limiting the Warriors to 66 runs.

The Gladiators responded, led by Deepak Bhamra and Khurram Gulzar’s partnership.

Ahsen Siddiquie’s four-wicket haul for the Warriors applied pressure.

Abhay Pratap guided the Gladiators to a tense one-wicket win.

Ahsen Siddiqui earned the Man of the Match.

The following day, Sunday, Aug. 6, the Shelburne Knights were up against the Shelburne Samurais.

Batting first, the Samurais set 132 runs, led by captain Abdul Razzaq’s 22 runs.

The Knights started well but ran into trouble.

Shubham Begda scored 25 runs, and Chinmay Naik scored 20, but they fell short by four runs, giving the Samurais the win.

The Samurai’s Pradeep Sidhu’s five-wicket haul and batting earned him the Man of the Match.

