Current & Past Articles » Sports

Gladiators win over Warriors in weekend of Shelburne cricket

August 10, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club had another exciting weekend on the pitch at KTH Park.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Gladiators were up against the Warriors for the first game of the weekend.

Winning the toss, the Warriors struggled with Ahsen Siddiqui’s 23 runs.

Fawzan Nagal’s outstanding bowling yielded four wickets, limiting the Warriors to 66 runs.

The Gladiators responded, led by Deepak Bhamra and Khurram Gulzar’s partnership.

Ahsen Siddiquie’s four-wicket haul for the Warriors applied pressure.

Abhay Pratap guided the Gladiators to a tense one-wicket win.

Ahsen Siddiqui earned the Man of the Match.

The following day, Sunday, Aug. 6, the Shelburne Knights were up against the Shelburne Samurais.

Batting first, the Samurais set 132 runs, led by captain Abdul Razzaq’s 22 runs.

The Knights started well but ran into trouble.

Shubham Begda scored 25 runs, and Chinmay Naik scored 20, but they fell short by four runs, giving the Samurais the win.

The Samurai’s Pradeep Sidhu’s five-wicket haul and batting earned him the Man of the Match.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local teen wins three medals at 2023 World Dwarf Games in Germany

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Shelburne teen is now a multi-medal holder after representing Canada on the international stage at a ...

Orangeville Food Bank launches Neighbours Community Market in Shelburne and Grand Valley

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Residents in the rural areas of Dufferin County will now have the opportunity to choose how much ...

Shelburne Backpack Project in need of donations to support students at local schools

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The end of summer holidays is rapidly approaching, which means it’s time for families to start getting ...

Wightman launches new Shelburne office

Written By Brian Lockhart Telecom company, Wightman, has launched a new office in Shelburne as they prepare to begin providing internet services to residents in ...

Theatre Orangeville’s 2nd Annual Summer Arts Fest returning to Mount Alverno

Written By Constance Scrafield It was so successful last year that it was “a no-brainer doing it again,” said Theatre Orangeville’s Sumer Arts Fest organizers. ...

Shelburne’s ‘Every Child Matters’ crosswalk to move locations

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne’s Every Child Matters crosswalk is set to move to a new temporary location ...

19 volunteer firefighters graduate training and join Caledon Fire and Emergency Services team

Ceremony held in Bolton to honour new recruits By Zachary Roman The perseverance of 19 Caledon residents was celebrated on Monday. On July 17, at ...

CPL recommends creating 130,000 square feet of new library space by 2041

Caledon currently has 40,000 square feet of library space across seven branches By Zachary Roman Caledon is growing, and its public library system has big plans ...

Fiddle Park revitalization to cost $9.4 million, take five to 20 years

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council took a closer look at concept plans for the revitalization of Fiddle Park at ...

B Social Café opens at Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care Home, removing employment barriers

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Residents and visitors can now have the chance to sit down and enjoy a hot cup of ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support