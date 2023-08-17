Interdenominational worship service to kick off International Plowing Match

August 17, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

An interdenominational Worship Service will officially lead off the week-long International Plowing Match and Rural Expo when it comes to Dufferin County in September.

“We know the Worship Service is a very special part of the IPM tradition and our community is very much looking forward to welcoming everyone to hear from our faith leaders and share in some fabulous music that afternoon,” said Charlie and Liz Bryan of the local organizing committee.

The organization of the worship service has been a collaborative effort.

Joanne Everson of the worship service planning team said organizers are impressed with the strong response from the faith community across Dufferin County.

“With about 80 to 90 people participating – including the choirs – I’m so very happy we can include that many people from our community,” Ms. Everson said.

Several faith leaders from across the Dufferin County area will participate in the afternoon service with a special message delivered by Wayne Townsend, retired curator of the Dufferin County Museum and Archives.

Music is an integral component of worship, and this service will be no different. It will feature several local music artists and groups, including a mass community choir led by Julia Breen, choir director at the Tweedsmuir Presbyterian Church in Orangeville.

Mr. Breen said a call-out to the community for participants resulted in a strong response across Dufferin County and beyond.

Readers Comments (0)