RV spaces at International Plowing Match and Rural Expo still available 

Visitors of the 104th International Plowing Match (IPM) and Rural Expo can experience the agricultural event from a front-row seat with bookings for RV sites still available. 

Local organizers say bookings through the online portal are “going strong,” with only roughly a quarter of the available sites remaining. 

This year’s camping location will consist of an 80-acre RV Park with almost 700 sites. It will give guests convenient access to all IPM activities, including complimentary shuttles to and from the Tented City. 

One of the most popular attractions as a guest in the RV Park is the nightly entertainment, and local organizers, along with the Ontario Plowmen’s Association (OPA), say a stellar lineup of entertainment is being assembled. 

“We know many of the RV guests are repeat visitors who follow the IPM around each year. They are expecting a great experience and our team is certainly looking to deliver that for them,” said Jack and Henriette Kottelenberg, co-chairs of this year’s RV Park. 

The local IPM committee is using Let’s Camp, an online portal used by many Ontario campgrounds, for site bookings. 

Site prices include two daily admission passes and access to the on-site dump station. Both serviced and unserviced sites are available to book. The fees range from $600 as the weekly rate for serviced sites (30-amp plus water), $550 as the weekly rate for unserviced sites, and $150 as the daily rate for unserviced sites only. 

Guests will be able to check-in on Friday (Sept. 15) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday (Sept. 16) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday (Sept. 18) to Friday (Sept. 22) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no check-in availability on the Sunday. 

Those interested in booking a site at the RV Park can do so by visiting https://letscamp.ca/camps/ipm. 

For more information regarding the RV Park or questions on booking a site spot, contact co-chairs Jack and Henriette Kottelenberg at 519-939-7352 or by email rvparkipm2023@gmail.com. 



         

