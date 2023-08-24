Man wanted for assualt faces several additional charges

August 24, 2023 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a male wanted on a warrant in the first instance.

Members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Unit, executed a warrant in the first instance for a male wanted on an assault charge in the Town of Orangeville. The male is now facing multiple additional charges.

Scott LEMOS, 37-year-old from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (two counts)

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Disobeying Order of Court – (six counts)

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Carry Concealed Prohibited Device or Ammunition

• Resist Peace Officer

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order

As a result of the arrest the following was seized:

• Fentanyl

• Cocaine

• Oleoresin Capsicum Spray

The accused individual was transported to the Dufferin OPP detachment where they were held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Readers Comments (0)