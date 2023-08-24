Current & Past Articles » Sports

Orillia Royals claim NBDL Junior Championship 

August 24, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Orillia Royals have claimed the North Dufferin Baseball League Championship with a 13-2 win over the Creemore Padres in the final game held in Creemore on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

It was a best-of-five series, and the Royals won all three games to win the Anderson Trophy.

The Royals had a stellar season taking only two losses in the 20-game regular season schedule. They followed up by winning all five games in the two rounds of playoffs leading up to the title series.

The Padres were the defending Junior division champions and finished second in the regular season.

The Royals opened the final by scoring two runs in the first inning and one more in the second.

Creemore answered with a single run in their half of the second.

Orillia’s Chase Brennan hit a two-run home run in the third inning. The Royals scored two more in the fifth inning, including a solo home run from Brennan to make it two home runs for the game.

Creemore plated a lone run in the sixth inning to remove the mercy rule and went down swinging in the seventh.

The Royals recorded 16 hits. Along with Brennan’s home runs, Whyatt Winkel had two doubles and two singles. Teddy McCollum-Kuntz hit a single and two doubles. Jhett Winkel contributed a double and a single. Owen Kaczanowski hit two singles. Lone hits came from Nolan Ness-Thomas and Kobe Geofroy.

Kobe Geofroy started on the mound for the Royals. He pitched four no-hit innings, giving up one run, walking two, hitting one and striking out four Padres.

Max Rutherford came in for relief and pitched the remaining three innings, giving up one run on one hit, walking one, and striking out five batters.

Tait Lightheart pitched for Crremore. Over his five-and-one-third innings, he gave up nine runs on 13 hits, walked three, and trucked out four.

In a post-game presentation, League secretary and junior division convenor Scott Anderson presented the Anderson Trophy to the Royals.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local student tutors younger kids in outdoor French classes

Written By Brian Lockhart A local Shelburne high school student is passing on her knowledge of the French language by holding outdoor classes in the ...

Inaugural Emma’s Way Walk, advocating for autism, held in Lions Park

Written By Sam Odrowski The Inaugural Emma’s Way Walk came to Orangeville on Saturday (Aug. 19), raising acceptance and awareness for the autistic community locally. ...

Council lobby’s province to help fund growth

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne has approached the provincial government regarding the expansion and affordability of the Town’s ...

Theatre Orangeville’s 2nd Annual Summer Arts Fest returning to Mount Alverno

Written By Constance Scrafield It was so successful last year that it was “a no-brainer doing it again,” said Theatre Orangeville’s Sumer Arts Fest organizers. ...

Shelburne’s ‘Every Child Matters’ crosswalk to move locations

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne’s Every Child Matters crosswalk is set to move to a new temporary location ...

19 volunteer firefighters graduate training and join Caledon Fire and Emergency Services team

Ceremony held in Bolton to honour new recruits By Zachary Roman The perseverance of 19 Caledon residents was celebrated on Monday. On July 17, at ...

CPL recommends creating 130,000 square feet of new library space by 2041

Caledon currently has 40,000 square feet of library space across seven branches By Zachary Roman Caledon is growing, and its public library system has big plans ...

Fiddle Park revitalization to cost $9.4 million, take five to 20 years

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council took a closer look at concept plans for the revitalization of Fiddle Park at ...

B Social Café opens at Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care Home, removing employment barriers

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Residents and visitors can now have the chance to sit down and enjoy a hot cup of ...

Two Primrose students awarded for helping rescue peers in bus crash

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two twelve-year-old students from Mulmur have been honoured for their efforts in helping rescue their peers after ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support