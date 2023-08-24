Dufferin Cricket Club establishes home base at field in Beeton

August 24, 2023

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Dufferin Cricket Club is going to start playing games at Mel Mitchell Athletic Field in Beeton on a regular basis.

The Town of New Tecumseth has already carved out a pitch on the grass at the south end of the park, with plans to create another one on the north side.

The Cricket Club is putting a team together, including one from Honda Canada, where several of the players work.

Members of the Club met at the cricket pitch on Sunday, Aug. 20, to have some practice and announce the club will be starting to play at the park.

“Today is a ground-breaking ceremony to announce the Dufferin Cricket Club launching cricket at Mel Mitchell Field in Beeton,” explained Club president Anand Jagdeo. “As far as I am aware, there never has been a cricket game played on these grounds. We are working with the Mayor of New Tecumseth and his council, our goal is to make New Tecumseth the hub of cricket in the north, because they have all the facilities to play. It’s not exactly what we need because it’s a grass wicket, so we can’t use the hard ball, so we are using a hard tennis ball. Eventually the plan is to put in an artificial turf wicket.”

The club has around 60 members.

“Unfortunately, not everyone lives in the county,” Anand said. “This event is just to create awareness and let people see what we are about to bring to this town.”

There is another cricket pitch in Alliston at G.A. Wright Field.

“We are building a team at Honda where I work, with the goal to eventually participate in a corporate league, and we will be using Mel Mitchell as our home ground.” Anand said. “Next year we will be larger. We’ll have a proper pitch and we’ll be using the real hard ball. Because of the current uneven nature of the pitch, we don’t want anyone to get hurt. We need the grass cut down to have an inch and roll it with a heavy roller. The plan is to make Mel Mitchell the home of the Dufferin Cricket Club and the Honda Cricket Club.”

The club plans on having regular league play next year.

