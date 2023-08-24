Current & Past Articles » Sports

Dufferin Cricket Club establishes home base at field in Beeton

August 24, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Dufferin Cricket Club is going to start playing games at Mel Mitchell Athletic Field in Beeton on a regular basis.

The Town of New Tecumseth has already carved out a pitch on the grass at the south end of the park, with plans to create another one on the north side.

The Cricket Club is putting a team together, including one from Honda Canada, where several of the players work.

Members of the Club met at the cricket pitch on Sunday, Aug. 20, to have some practice and announce the club will be starting to play at the park.

“Today is a ground-breaking ceremony to announce the Dufferin Cricket Club launching cricket at Mel Mitchell Field in Beeton,” explained Club president Anand Jagdeo. “As far as I am aware, there never has been a cricket game played on these grounds. We are working with the Mayor of New Tecumseth and his council, our goal is to make New Tecumseth the hub of cricket in the north, because they have all the facilities to play. It’s not exactly what we need because it’s a grass wicket, so we can’t use the hard ball, so we are using a hard tennis ball. Eventually the plan is to put in an artificial turf wicket.”

The club has around 60 members.

“Unfortunately, not everyone lives in the county,” Anand said. “This event is just to create awareness and let people see what we are about to bring to this town.”

There is another cricket pitch in Alliston at G.A. Wright Field.

“We are building a team at Honda where I work, with the goal to eventually participate in a corporate league, and we will be using Mel Mitchell as our home ground.” Anand said. “Next year we will be larger. We’ll have a proper pitch and we’ll be using the real hard ball. Because of the current uneven nature of the pitch, we don’t want anyone to get hurt. We need the grass cut down to have an inch and roll it with a heavy roller. The plan is to make Mel Mitchell the home of the Dufferin Cricket Club and the Honda Cricket Club.”

The club plans on having regular league play next year.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local student tutors younger kids in outdoor French classes

Written By Brian Lockhart A local Shelburne high school student is passing on her knowledge of the French language by holding outdoor classes in the ...

Inaugural Emma’s Way Walk, advocating for autism, held in Lions Park

Written By Sam Odrowski The Inaugural Emma’s Way Walk came to Orangeville on Saturday (Aug. 19), raising acceptance and awareness for the autistic community locally. ...

Council lobby’s province to help fund growth

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne has approached the provincial government regarding the expansion and affordability of the Town’s ...

Theatre Orangeville’s 2nd Annual Summer Arts Fest returning to Mount Alverno

Written By Constance Scrafield It was so successful last year that it was “a no-brainer doing it again,” said Theatre Orangeville’s Sumer Arts Fest organizers. ...

Shelburne’s ‘Every Child Matters’ crosswalk to move locations

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne’s Every Child Matters crosswalk is set to move to a new temporary location ...

19 volunteer firefighters graduate training and join Caledon Fire and Emergency Services team

Ceremony held in Bolton to honour new recruits By Zachary Roman The perseverance of 19 Caledon residents was celebrated on Monday. On July 17, at ...

CPL recommends creating 130,000 square feet of new library space by 2041

Caledon currently has 40,000 square feet of library space across seven branches By Zachary Roman Caledon is growing, and its public library system has big plans ...

Fiddle Park revitalization to cost $9.4 million, take five to 20 years

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council took a closer look at concept plans for the revitalization of Fiddle Park at ...

B Social Café opens at Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care Home, removing employment barriers

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Residents and visitors can now have the chance to sit down and enjoy a hot cup of ...

Two Primrose students awarded for helping rescue peers in bus crash

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two twelve-year-old students from Mulmur have been honoured for their efforts in helping rescue their peers after ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support