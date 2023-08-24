Basketball referees needed for the upcoming 2023-24 season

Basketball is a flourishing sport across Ontario, and the country, as more people are taking up the sport.

As a result, the need for referees is increasing – especially in Guelph, Wellington and Dufferin County.

The Guelph Board of Approved Basketball Officials (GBABO), which covers all of Wellington and Dufferin counties, is searching for new basketball officials for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The season gets underway in September.

The game’s growth in the region and the retirement of some officials has resulted in an even greater need for new refs.

Experience is not required as a training program is in place. The on-court training program is tutored by experienced officials in conjunction with regularly scheduled meetings for all referees.

The focus of the program is on practical training. Learning opportunities, equipment, rules, expectations and other important areas of officiating are covered in the training sessions.

The GBABO usually covers over 2,000 games each season. Many of those games take place in North and Central Wellington, Dufferin County, and Guelph. They cover games from college, high school, rep, house league, and everything in between.

Players, coaches, fans, former referees, interested spectators, and university and college students are welcome. The only requirement is candidates must be a least 14 years of age and be enthusiastic about learning the officiated side of the game.

There are many good reasons to try officiating. This is a chance to be social, earn money, stay active, and stay close to a sport you enjoy. There are opportunities for advancement, and you will learn to manage people, develop a sense of accomplishment, and give back to the community.

The season’s first meeting will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes High School on Westmount Rd. in Guelph.

If you are interested in attending and learning how to become a basketball referee, call Rusty Lovelock at 519-821-3013 or send him an e-mail at rusto@rogers.com.

