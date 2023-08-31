Current & Past Articles » General News

Labour Day long weekend to impact Dufferin County Services

August 31, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Labour Day is around the corner, and the County of Dufferin’s services will be impacted.

Dufferin County’s administrative offices will be closed on Labour Day, which falls on Monday, Sept. 4 this year. The offices will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 8:30 a.m.

Waste Services

Due to the Labour Day Holiday, there will be no waste collection on Monday, Sept. 4. Please place all garbage, Blue Boxes and Green Bins out for collection one day later next week. For missed collections, please call GFL at 1-888-941-3345 ext 1. Anyone with questions can call Dufferin Waste at 519-941-2816 ext. 2620 or email dufferinwaste@dufferincounty.ca.

Dufferin County’s residential recycling program is now managed by Circular Materials, a not-for-profit producer responsibility organization committed to building efficient and effective recycling systems in Ontario and across Canada. For all recycling inquiries, including new or replacement Blue Boxes, please call GFL at 1-888-941-3345 ext. 1.

Never miss a collection! Download the Dufferin Waste app for weekly reminders, alerts and updates on special collections and events.

Housing Services

Clients of Dufferin County Housing Services can contact 519-941-8221 for after-hours emergency maintenance issues.

Within Dufferin County, there are emergency shelter options and resources to assist anyone experiencing homelessness. Resources can be found at dufferincounty.ca. 

Ontario Works

Anyone in immediate financial need who is looking to apply for social assistance can complete an application online at ontario.ca/socialassistance or by calling the Intake and Benefits Administration Unit to complete an application over the phone at 1-888-999-1142.

EarlyOn

EarlyON centres in Dufferin County will not be open or running programs on Monday, Sept. 4. Families are welcome to leave messages on social media or the Ask EarlyON phone line at 519-938-0559, which will be answered on Tuesday, Sept. 5. 

Explore Dufferin Guide

Residents looking to engage in long weekend activities can check out the Explore Dufferin Guide for day trip itineraries and ideas on what to do in the region online at tinyurl.com/msx93uty.



         

