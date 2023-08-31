Avalon Care Centre to be redeveloped with 23 new beds in 2026

Written By Sam Odrowski

Ground has been broken on construction at an existing long-term care facility in Orangeville, with plans for an expansion and renovations.

The project will see 23 new and 137 upgraded beds added to Avalon Care Centre in private and basic rooms.

The redevelopment of the long-term care facility is expected to be completed in the spring of 2026.

“This announcement is great news for Avalon Care Centre and seniors in our community. The expanded long-term care home will ensure more seniors can continue to make a home in their community, close to friends and loved ones,” said Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones.

The long-term care facility will see design improvements, which include larger resident common areas and air conditioning throughout the building.

“The design is centred around ‘resident home areas’ to create more intimate and familiar living spaces for up to 32 residents, with dining and activity areas, lounges and bedrooms,” said the Government of Ontario in a press release.

The redevelopment project at Avalon Care Centre is part of the Ontario government’s $6.4 billion commitment to build over 30,000 new long-term care beds and upgrade 28,000 by 2028.

Across Ontario, 31 long-term care projects are underway, representing over 4,500 new and upgraded beds being built to modern design standards.

These new investments are aimed at reducing waitlists for long-term care homes and improving the level of care Ontario’s seniors receive.

As of April 2023, more than 40,000 Ontarians were on a waitlist to access long-term care.

There is a median wait time of 123 days for applicants to be placed in long-term care.

Avalon Care Centre administrator Sherry Braic noted the need for upgrades to the long-term care system locally.

“A redeveloped, state-of-the-art home for 160 residents will ensure that we may continue to respond to the increasing care needs of future generations of seniors near to their home,” said Braic.

