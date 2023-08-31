Current & Past Articles » Police news

Police seeking witnesses of fatal collision in Melancthon

August 31, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin OPP is canvassing for witnesses and video footage from a fatal collision in Melancthon last week, which resulted in the death of a 31-year-old woman from Barrie. 

Emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious collision involving seven vehicles, one of which was a transport truck, on County Road 124, south of 20th Sideroad in Melancthon at around 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 22. 

The initial investigation revealed that multiple passenger vehicles were stopped in the northbound lane of County Rd. 124 in a construction zone when a tractor-trailer entered the zone and collided with the rear of the lineup of vehicles. 

The collision resulted in several injuries, including one fatality. 

The woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been identified as Alexandra Paul, a former figure skating Olympian. She was travelling with her infant child, who was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later by ambulance to a children’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

A 67-year-old man was extricated from his vehicle by firefighters and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was later air-lifted by Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre. 

A 45-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

County Rd. 124 remained closed for several hours before reopening. 

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TIC) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing, and anyone who may have witnessed or has video of the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and wishes to speak to victim services can contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.



         

