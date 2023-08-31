13 year search for killer continues

August 31, 2023

The search for former Orangeville resident, Sonia Varaschin continues, 13 years after she was murdered.

The Ontario Provincial Police issued a statement on Aug. 30 pleading with the public for assistance to find the killer of 42-year-old Sonia Varaschin.

On Aug. 30, 2010, officers from the former Orangeville Police Service (OPS) began an investigation after Sonia VARASCHIN’s white Toyota Corolla was found abandoned behind a business on Broadway in downtown Orangeville.

On the same day, OPS requested assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). On Sept. 5, 2010, Sonia VARASCHIN’s remains were found in a wooded area just off of Beechgrove Side Road in Caledon.

“Over the past 13 years, investigators have not given up hope that someone has the missing piece of information that will help identify the person(s) responsible for Sonia’s murder and bring resolution to her family,” said the OPP in a press release. “The homicide investigation remains active under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. The OPP will never close an unsolved homicide.”

A $50,000 reward continues to be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Sonia VARASCHIN. Over 1,500 tips have been received from the public. Investigators continue to seek public assistance for information that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information, no matter how minor, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

The OPP historical and unsolved cases video series focusing on the murder of Sonia VARASCHIN can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMR_5CJfzuY.

