Current & Past Articles » Police news

13 year search for killer continues

August 31, 2023   ·   0 Comments

The search for former Orangeville resident, Sonia Varaschin continues, 13 years after she was murdered.

The Ontario Provincial Police issued a statement on Aug. 30 pleading with the public for assistance to find the killer of 42-year-old Sonia Varaschin.

On Aug. 30, 2010, officers from the former Orangeville Police Service (OPS) began an investigation after Sonia VARASCHIN’s white Toyota Corolla was found abandoned behind a business on Broadway in downtown Orangeville. 

On the same day, OPS requested assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). On Sept. 5, 2010, Sonia VARASCHIN’s remains were found in a wooded area just off of Beechgrove Side Road in Caledon.

“Over the past 13 years, investigators have not given up hope that someone has the missing piece of information that will help identify the person(s) responsible for Sonia’s murder and bring resolution to her family,” said the OPP in a press release. “The homicide investigation remains active under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. The OPP will never close an unsolved homicide.”

A $50,000 reward continues to be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Sonia VARASCHIN. Over 1,500 tips have been received from the public. Investigators continue to seek public assistance for information that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information, no matter how minor, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. 

The OPP historical and unsolved cases video series focusing on the murder of Sonia VARASCHIN can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMR_5CJfzuY.  



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

New executive director hired at Dufferin Arts Council

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Arts Council (DAC) has welcomed a new executive director – Shirley Boxem.  “What I love ...

New exhibit featuring views of Northern Ontario on display at Town of Shelburne Art Gallery 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Escape to the scenic views of Northern Ontario with the latest art exhibit at the Town of ...

County of Dufferin lobby’s province for help with housing, environmental issues

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The County of Dufferin is lobbying for the provincial government to help address housing and environmental priorities ...

Local student tutors younger kids in outdoor French classes

Written By Brian Lockhart A local Shelburne high school student is passing on her knowledge of the French language by holding outdoor classes in the ...

Inaugural Emma’s Way Walk, advocating for autism, held in Lions Park

Written By Sam Odrowski The Inaugural Emma’s Way Walk came to Orangeville on Saturday (Aug. 19), raising acceptance and awareness for the autistic community locally. ...

Council lobby’s province to help fund growth

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne has approached the provincial government regarding the expansion and affordability of the Town’s ...

Theatre Orangeville’s 2nd Annual Summer Arts Fest returning to Mount Alverno

Written By Constance Scrafield It was so successful last year that it was “a no-brainer doing it again,” said Theatre Orangeville’s Sumer Arts Fest organizers. ...

Shelburne’s ‘Every Child Matters’ crosswalk to move locations

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne’s Every Child Matters crosswalk is set to move to a new temporary location ...

19 volunteer firefighters graduate training and join Caledon Fire and Emergency Services team

Ceremony held in Bolton to honour new recruits By Zachary Roman The perseverance of 19 Caledon residents was celebrated on Monday. On July 17, at ...

CPL recommends creating 130,000 square feet of new library space by 2041

Caledon currently has 40,000 square feet of library space across seven branches By Zachary Roman Caledon is growing, and its public library system has big plans ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support