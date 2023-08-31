Kids Adventure Games brings outdoor fun with a challenge

August 31, 2023

Written By Brian Lockhart

There’s lots of fun to be had in Collingwood when the Kids Adventure Games gets underway.

This outdoor adventure obstacle race series is for kids and involves sport, exploration, problem-solving, and teamwork. It is designed to promote an active outdoor lifestyle, allow kids to push themselves, build confidence, and develop teamwork skills in a fun and exciting environment.

Shelburne resident, Maria Burton owns Primal Quest Adventure Race, and is the Kids Adventure Games organizer. Her business sees teams of four race over difficult terrain by running, biking, and paddling. Those races take place over a 1000-mile course, and Maria has organized events and designed courses all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand, Borneo, Hawaii, Idaho, California, and British Columbia.

“For some people it’s their first time, there’s a small segment that do it professionally, and some of them are just weekend warriors who put it on their calendar a year out and train for it,” Maria explained.

The kid’s version is similar in spirit, but the course is a lot shorter and is geared for kids between ages six and 17. It runs for three kilometres over various terrain and obstacles.

“We’re thrilled to launch the Kids Adventure Games in Canada, and we are especially happy be be bringing this to our home region in September,” Maria said. “It’s designed for kids and it’s a three kilometre course. They navigate their way through 15 different obstacles, and they are running, biking, climbing, and all that good stuff. I have a passion for outdoor sports and I think it’s so important for kids to know there are opportunities to come out and explore the outdoors and discover it at what ever level they want. It’s an opportunity to have them experience something different. There are no skills required. We usher them through each of the check points and there are people that give them instructions.”

Collingwood is a beautiful area and has a mix of terrain suitable for this type of adventure.

The course is designed so that kids will have the appropriate challenge for their age group.

“We have the course set in waves,” Maria explained. “The first set of waves are for the older kids, and then the middle ages, then the younger kids. We can accommodate the different course they go on and we shut down the check points for each wave. The little kids are at the back so they don’t get run over. We have teams of two starting every two minutes.”

The Kids Adventure Games will take place in Collingwood on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. The event is open to kids of all skill levels.

To find out more information and to register, visit online at www.kidsadventuregames.ca.

