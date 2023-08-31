Current & Past Articles » Sports

Senior hockey coming to region

August 31, 2023

It has been a few years since the last junior hockey club called Orangeville home.

The Orangeville Junior A Flyers were in town for a few seasons but had low attendance, and the owners decided to pack up and move to Brampton.

Now, the town will see the arrival of senior hockey when the Orangeville Blitz starts playing in the Western Ontario Super Hockey League (OSHL) this coming season.

The Blitz started out in Erin but decided to move to Orangeville after problems getting the needed ice time.

The OSHL is a new league in the province that started playing in the 2021-2022 season with an initial line-up of six teams from Alvinston, Langton, Stratford, Strathroy, Elora and Tillsonburg. The league is expanding this season, with around 15 teams interested in joining. In April, the league announced two more teams, the Delhi Flames and Plattsville Lakers, have signed on.

Senior hockey involves highly skilled players, most of whom have played Junior hockey or OHA, and there are some former professionals. It is fast and furious and action-packed for all three periods.

The Blitz are hoping to gain a big following locally and pack the arena on game nights.

The team is currently in the try-out phase of the season as it puts the team together for the coming year.

In 2023-24, the league will have a 24-game schedule, with 12 of those games being played on home ice. Some of the games will be broadcast on local cable television.

The Blitz home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Alder Street Arena. Team management plans to make a big deal out of the first game with a tailgate party, beer garden, food and music before the game to get the fans revved up for an exciting season.

The opening face-off in game one is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.



         

