Dufferin Farm Tour set for return in northern part of the county

September 7, 2023

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Have you ever wanted to see the day-to-day operations of a farm in Dufferin County?

Registration has opened for the 2023 Dufferin Farm Tour, which will be held on Sept. 30.

“Dufferin is home to over 700 farms, but often the connection between these farms and the food on our plate is lost. The tour provides an opportunity to share dialogue and see farming as it happens,” reads a press release from Dufferin Farm Tour. “When people learn how their food is grown and raised, they are more likely to think about buying local, supporting their local farmer and economy.”

The Dufferin Farm Tour was established in 1998 by a group of dedicated farmers who wanted to bring rural and town people together on the farm to hear firsthand the challenges of providing safe, nutritious food. Each year, for one day in the fall, a different group of farmers opens their doors to the public to showcase their farm, where families can talk with farmers, experience farm animals up close, ask questions, and watch demonstrations.

Agriculture is one of the most significant economic contributors in Dufferin County, and according to the Dufferin Farm Tour, the top five farm commodities here are cattle, dairy, potatoes, soybeans, and corn.

This year, the Dufferin Farm Tour will showcase farms in the northern part of Dufferin County.

Visitors will have the chance to experience various aspects of farming, including how potatoes, peas, and Brussels sprouts go from seed to harvest to dinner plate; how cattle are managed on pasture; how horses are cared for on different farms; how cows are milked; and about Nigerian Dwarf goats.

The Dufferin Farm Tour is a self-guided tour that begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. on Sept. 30. Families can pack up and follow the provided route on their own time while trying food and refreshments along with added attractions along the way.

Donations to local food banks are being collected and can be made at the time of registration or on farm during the tour day.

Those interested in touring the farms can register by visiting the Dufferin Farm Tour website at www.dufferinfarmtour.com. Spaces may be limited.

