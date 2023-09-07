Headwaters Hospital to hold open house for public

Written By Paula Brown

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is giving the community an inside look at the facility with an upcoming open house.

The local hospital will host the open house event on Sept. 13 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will open the hospital’s doors to allow community members to witness firsthand the services provided by the hospital and meet members of the hospital’s team.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors to the community and provide an inside look at the healthcare services and compassionate environment that makes Headwaters so special,” said Kim Delahunt, Headwaters president and CEO. “This open house is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional patient care while fostering connections and collaboration within out community.”

Events at the open house include:

• Hospital Tours: Gain insight into Headwaters’ medical technologies and patient-centred care approach through guided tours of non-clinical areas of the hospital. Tours will take place at various times between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

• Garden Tours: Discover the Friendship Garden at Headwaters, which features over 20 distinct gardens tended to by a volunteer team. Join a tour at any time between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

• Exhibit Booths: Engage with Headwaters partners and teams, including Interprofessional Practice, Diagnostic Imaging and People and Culture. Learn about local health initiatives, support groups and resources available.

• Connect with Organization Leaders and Team Members: gain insight into Headwaters’ purpose, values, and future by interacting with organization leaders and team members.

• Volunteer and Career Opportunities: Learn about the diverse range of volunteer roles and potential career paths available at Headwaters.

“Our open house event offers a window into the rewarding opportunities and vibrant culture guided by our People Strategy plan that await those considering a future with us,” said Frances Duiker, vice-president of People and Culture.

Headwaters will share further event details on their social media channels and their website at www.headwatershealth.ca.

