High School sports schedules starting to take shape 

September 7, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

With school starting this week, many students will be looking forward to participating on school sports teams.

Many athletes will return to the team or teams they played with last year, while others will be experiencing their first time in collegiate sports.

High school sports are divided between fall, winter and spring. Locally, schools are divided between District 10 and District 4, depending on the school population, and will compete with other schools of a similar size.

Orangeville District High School competes in District 19, while Westside Secondary School and Centre Dufferin District High School in Shelburne compete in District 4.

One of the first teams you see on the field will be the girl’s field hockey team. They generally have a fairly short season, and local high schools play several games at the University of Guelph sports complex.

Girl’s basketball is a popular sport, and ODSS usually produces solid teams that get results. ODSS will have a senior and junior team this year.

The District 4 schedule has not yet been announced.

Boys soccer is also a fall sport. This year, the schedule commences on Sept. 19. ODSS is planning on having both senior and junior squads this year.

Both Westside and CDDHS will field teams in District 4.

Golf is a high school sport, but because it is played off of school grounds, high school golfers don’t get quite as much attention. Although, the region has produced some good competitors over the years.

Boy’s volleyball is another very popular fall sport. All three schools are expected to have teams this year. The season gets underway on Sept. 19.

High School wrestlers will face competition on two dates, followed by D 4/10 championships that will take place in February.

Cross country is a tough sport that pits competitors against, sometimes, hundreds of runners at the starting line.

This year, a cross-country event will be hosted by ODSS on Oct. 17 and will take place at Teen Ranch in Caledon.

High school teams compete in hopes of winning the district, then move on to regional competition.

This could mean going to CWOSSA for South Central Ontario or OFSSA, which hosts the best student-athletes in the province, for a chance to win a provincial title.



         

Categories

