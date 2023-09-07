Dufferin OPP investigating theft of three vehicles

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating the theft of three vehicles.

On September 1, 2023, shortly after 8:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service to a Dealership on HWY 9 in the Town of Mono for a report of a stolen 2023 Ford F-150, with Ontario plates of BX 13605, along with a payment terminal.

The vehicle was stolen from the property before 3:00 a.m., earlier that morning. It would appear that the suspect had entered the dealership through a window which they had broken. The suspect was the passenger of a light-coloured Nissan SUV. The suspects also credited $1500.00 through the payment terminal.

On September 1, 2023, shortly after 8:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service to a residence in the Town of Mono for a report of a stolen 2021 Black Cadillac Escalade, with Ontario plates of CKRE 999.

The vehicle was stolen from the property shortly after 1:30 a.m., earlier that morning.

The above two incidents are currently still under investigation.

On September 4, 2023, shortly before 12:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service to a restaurant in the Town of Shelburne for a suspicious vehicle on the roadway.

As officers arrived on scene, they were advised by a witness that the vehicle was just stolen from a residence on John Street in Shelburne. The officers were provided a description of the suspect in question who had just left the Sports Bar.

As a result of the investigation, Jakob Antczak, 20-year-old from Caledon was charged with:

·Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle

· Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

