Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP investigating theft of three vehicles

September 7, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating the theft of three vehicles.

On September 1, 2023, shortly after 8:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service to a Dealership on HWY 9 in the Town of Mono for a report of a stolen 2023 Ford F-150, with Ontario plates of BX 13605, along with a payment terminal. 

The vehicle was stolen from the property before 3:00 a.m., earlier that morning. It would appear that the suspect had entered the dealership through a window which they had broken. The suspect was the passenger of a light-coloured Nissan SUV.  The suspects also credited $1500.00 through the payment terminal.

On September 1, 2023, shortly after 8:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service to a residence in the Town of Mono for a report of a stolen 2021 Black Cadillac Escalade, with Ontario plates of CKRE 999. 

The vehicle was stolen from the property shortly after 1:30 a.m., earlier that morning. 

The above two incidents are currently still under investigation. 

On September 4, 2023, shortly before 12:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service to a restaurant in the Town of Shelburne for a suspicious vehicle on the roadway.  

 As officers arrived on scene, they were advised by a witness that the vehicle was just stolen from a residence on John Street in Shelburne. The officers were provided a description of the suspect in question who had just left the Sports Bar. 

 As a result of the investigation, Jakob Antczak, 20-year-old from Caledon was charged with:

·Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle

· Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

 If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

 You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Warriors claim Shelburne Cricket Club championship

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Warriors are the Shelburne Cricket Club 2023 champions after a win over the Shelburne Samurais in the championship game. ...

Whiskey Jack is bringing Stompin’ Tom Connors to Orangeville Theatre

Written By Constance Scrafield Duncan Fremlin said this first-off about Stompin’ Tom Connors, “He was a very principled man, which cost him [potentially] millions of ...

FASD Awareness Month: Breaking sterotypes and enhancing support for invisible disability 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local advocates for Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorder (FASD) are marking the month of September by raising awareness ...

Inaugural Emma’s Way Walk, advocating for autism, held in Lions Park

Written By Sam Odrowski The Inaugural Emma’s Way Walk came to Orangeville on Saturday (Aug. 19), raising acceptance and awareness for the autistic community locally. ...

Council lobby’s province to help fund growth

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne has approached the provincial government regarding the expansion and affordability of the Town’s ...

Theatre Orangeville’s 2nd Annual Summer Arts Fest returning to Mount Alverno

Written By Constance Scrafield It was so successful last year that it was “a no-brainer doing it again,” said Theatre Orangeville’s Sumer Arts Fest organizers. ...

Shelburne’s ‘Every Child Matters’ crosswalk to move locations

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne’s Every Child Matters crosswalk is set to move to a new temporary location ...

19 volunteer firefighters graduate training and join Caledon Fire and Emergency Services team

Ceremony held in Bolton to honour new recruits By Zachary Roman The perseverance of 19 Caledon residents was celebrated on Monday. On July 17, at ...

CPL recommends creating 130,000 square feet of new library space by 2041

Caledon currently has 40,000 square feet of library space across seven branches By Zachary Roman Caledon is growing, and its public library system has big plans ...

Fiddle Park revitalization to cost $9.4 million, take five to 20 years

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council took a closer look at concept plans for the revitalization of Fiddle Park at ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support