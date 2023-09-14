Morningview Foundation commits $3 million over three years to Headwaters Health Care

The Morningview Foundation has committed up to $1 million per year for three years to match community support for Smart Headwaters, the campaign to bring MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and more to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC).

New donations and three-year pledges to the campaign started being matched on Sept. 1. Through this matching gift challenge, every community donation made will have more impact, matched dollar-for-dollar in support of better health care close to home for patients and families.

“We believe that Smart Headwaters will transform care for every patient at Headwaters Health Care Centre. The hospital is investing in MRI, advanced health information technology, vital new equipment, nursing education and more, to improve the patient experience at every step in their journey of care,” said Morningview Foundation about the significance of their pledge.

K.C. Carruthers, Headwaters Health Care Foundation CEO says, “I want to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to the Morningview Foundation for their continued support of Headwaters Health Care Centre. I am confident this incredibly generous gift will inspire the Dufferin-Caledon community to support Smart Headwaters, knowing their impacts will be doubled. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of patients, families and medical staff close to home.”

Donations can be made at www.hhcfoundation.com or call 519-941-2702 ext. 2303.

