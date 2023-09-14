Orangeville hospital to host Teddy Bear Clinic

September 14, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By James Matthews

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Ailments troubling animals of the stuffed variety have been a constant worry for children.

And medical staff at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville will don scrubs and stethoscopes exclusively for stuffies on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. during a Teddy Bear Clinic at the hospital.

Teddy bears of Dufferin-Caledon can receive pretend-play treatment from real doctors and health care providers at the hospital.

The Teddy Bear Clinic has been a beloved annual children’s event since 1998, raising support for the hospital through the Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary and making a meaningful impact.

Located in the ambulatory care area and Friendship Gardens of the Headwaters Health Care Centre, the Teddy Bear Clinic is a carnival-style event where children and their families can bring their teddy bears or stuffies to the hospital for the whole patient experience, from “teddy triage” to “teddy treatment.” After a pause during the pandemic to this beloved annual community event, expect an educational and fun-filled experience of games, BBQ and storytime.

“The Teddy Bear Clinic gives the community a chance to create an awesome hospital experience for children,” said Juliann McArthur, the hospital’s patient experience manager. “This year we are focusing on raising support for our first Kids Kart, including age-appropriate toys, games and electronics that kids love.”

Visiting a hospital can be a scary experience, especially if children are not feeling well. The goal of the Teddy Bear Clinic is to help reduce children’s anxiety and fear around a hospital visit.

Admission is free. Participation in the Teddy Bear Clinic is by donation. All funds raised through the Teddy Bear Clinic will be used to improve children’s healthcare at Headwaters Health Care.

Community businesses that have stepped up to support the clinic include Bluebird Café and Grill, BookLore, Bridlewood Soaps, Cineplex Galaxy Cinemas Orangeville, GANZ, Greenhawk Harness & Equestrian Supplies, Funvilla Guelph, Forage Restaurant, HARIBO, Kennedy’s Flags/Kennedy House, logoyou, PepsiCo Canada, Sanderson Source for Sports, Sobeys, and Zehrs.

Organizers are still looking for donations in-kind to help support the event, including decorations, refreshments, products, games, and children’s entertainment. Qualified donations may receive a charitable receipt in partnership with the Headwaters Health Care Foundation. Contact patientexp@headwatershealth.ca for a receipt.

“We are very excited to offer our community a special event that focuses on the hospital experience for one very important patient group: children,” said Kim Delahunt, the hospital’s president and CEO. “We welcome all children and families to participate in this event and hope that they will leave with comfort and understanding that Headwaters is a safe place to receive care when they need it.”

The 2023 Teddy Bear Clinic is spearheaded by Headwaters Health Care Centre Patient Experience Office, health care providers and staff with support from Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary.

“The return of the Teddy Bear Clinic in 2023 marks the event’s 25th anniversary,” said Auxiliary President Mike Carter. “Since the event was started by the Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary, it was led by a dedicated team of volunteers who wanted to help children in our community feel more comfortable coming to [the] hospital.

“The auxiliary is supporting this year’s event, and our team of volunteers remain dedicated to the hospital to support excellent patient experience for children, families, and all patients.”

Readers Comments (0)