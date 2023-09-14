Current & Past Articles » Sports

Dufferin Cup cricket tournamnet underway in Shelburne

September 14, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The inaugural Dufferin Cup Cricket Tournament is now underway in Shelburne as four teams battle it out on the local cricket pitch to claim the regional title.

The tournament is an extension of the Shelburne Cricket Club’s summer season. The SCC’s house league wrapped up with a championship game on Sept. 3, with the Warriors claiming the 2023 title.

Organizers wanted to keep cricket going into the fall, so they organized this first-ever tournament featuring teams from several different towns. They invited clubs from around the area to put together their best teams to compete for the Dufferin Cup. Each club was allowed to handpick players for their team to enter the tournament.

Day one of the tournament took place on Saturday, Sept. 9.

“Shelburne Cricket Club house league is a league where individual players register and they play the cricket house league to learn the game and play from May to September,” explained Shelburne Cricket Club president Ahsen Siddiqui. “The house league is done. This tournament is the first time we’ve done this in Dufferin Country. This is more premium cricket so it’s the best players from SCC and the surrounding area. They play crickets in other leagues. There are four teams. In this tournament the teams get registered, not the players, so the captain is allowed to bring any of his best players from around the GTA. Whoever wins this tournament will win a money-tree of $5,000.”

With a sizeable quantity of cash as the prize for the winning team, the squads are giving their best effort on the pitch.

“It’s a short tournament so each team will play six games and the final will be on Oct. 15,” Ahsen said. “The whole idea is to bring the Dufferin Cup here and bring people and tourism here.”

Teams entered in the tournament include the Shelburne Stallions, Amaranth Wolves, Orangeville Tigers, and the Mono Mights.

On the tournament’s first day, the Mono Mights won 130 -129 over the Orangeville Tigers, and the Shelburne Stallions won 119 – 78 over the Amaranth Wolves.

Day two of the tournament will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, with the final championship game scheduled for Oct. 15.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

‘Rooted in Nature’ exhibit to feature local artist at museum

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mono-based photo artist Jo Thomson joins her passion for the outdoors and traditional photography techniques in a ...

International Plowing Match & Rural Expo gives preview of what’s to come

Written By Brian Lockhart It is going to be one great big party with lots of good competition and entertainment when the International Plowing Match ...

Dufferin Arts Council opens applications for Reed T. Cooper Bursary 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Artists in Dufferin County have the chance to receive a financial boost to help with the development ...

Warriors claim Shelburne Cricket Club championship

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Warriors are the Shelburne Cricket Club 2023 champions after a win over the Shelburne Samurais in the championship game. ...

Whiskey Jack is bringing Stompin’ Tom Connors to Orangeville Theatre

Written By Constance Scrafield Duncan Fremlin said this first-off about Stompin’ Tom Connors, “He was a very principled man, which cost him [potentially] millions of ...

FASD Awareness Month: Breaking sterotypes and enhancing support for invisible disability 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local advocates for Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorder (FASD) are marking the month of September by raising awareness ...

Inaugural Emma’s Way Walk, advocating for autism, held in Lions Park

Written By Sam Odrowski The Inaugural Emma’s Way Walk came to Orangeville on Saturday (Aug. 19), raising acceptance and awareness for the autistic community locally. ...

Council lobby’s province to help fund growth

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne has approached the provincial government regarding the expansion and affordability of the Town’s ...

Theatre Orangeville’s 2nd Annual Summer Arts Fest returning to Mount Alverno

Written By Constance Scrafield It was so successful last year that it was “a no-brainer doing it again,” said Theatre Orangeville’s Sumer Arts Fest organizers. ...

Shelburne’s ‘Every Child Matters’ crosswalk to move locations

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne’s Every Child Matters crosswalk is set to move to a new temporary location ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support