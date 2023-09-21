Theatre Orangeville receives grant to support annual summer arts festival

September 21, 2023

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Theatre Orangeville has been granted tens of thousands of dollars in funding from the provincial government to support a summer festival.

A press release from Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones issued on Friday (Sept. 15) announced that the Theatre Orangeville Summer Arts Festival would receive $31,193 in funding support through Experience Ontario, a grant program that supports festivals and events that motivate visitors to rediscover Ontario.

“We were so grateful to receive the Experience Ontario 2023 grant, which allowed us once again to engage and host a myriad of local and visiting artists. With these talented Theatre creators, we successfully delivered a brilliant selection of diverse, inclusive, thought provoking and financially assessable live performances that touched the hearts [and] sparked the imaginations of patrons of all ages,” said Sharyn Ayliffe, general manager for Theatre Orangeville.

The Experience Ontario program will support events in Dufferin-Caledon and aims to enable recipients to expand programming to draw visitors who will stay longer in local accommodations, eat in restaurants, shop at local retailers, and support local businesses.

“The festival and event industry plays a vital role in strengthening local economies in communities throughout the province,” said Jones. “I am pleased that we are supporting event organizers right here at home who are creating innovative experiences that help people engage with their communities while creating jobs and boosting the local economy.”

According to the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, tourism is a key economic driver in Ontario, supporting approximately 395,000 jobs and generating over $38 billion in spending.

The 2023 Experience Ontario program is providing $19.5 million in support to over 280 festivals and events across the province.

