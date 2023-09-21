Hydro One to energize 103rd International Plowing Match and Rural Expo Sept. 19-23

September 21, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Hydro One, together with its partners Aggreko, LineStar, Milwaukee Tools and Wesco International (Wesco), will power the 2023 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo (IPM) running Sept. 19-23 in Bowling Green.

For more than 20 years, Hydro One has supported the IPM by building the electrical grid that powers several events and activities, including plowing competitions, the hundreds of vendors exhibits, and live entertainment enjoyed by an average of more than 80,000 visitors annually.

“We’re proud and honoured to energize our farming customers’ largest annual event,” said Lindsay Zylstra, Vice President of Supply Chain at Hydro One. “The International Plowing Match hosts our rural, farming and small business customers and it is important to us that we give back by supporting this fantastic event through the efforts of our dedicated and talented employees.”

Guido Iannucci, Core Trade Specialist, Milwaukee Canada, shared his excitement about joining forces with Hydro one for this year’s IPM.

“We’re excited to join Hydro One for the first time at this year’s event. Not only do we have the opportunity to demonstrate our strong partnership but also the tools Hydro One crews use while supporting their customers,” He added, “By providing innovative tooling solutions for the attendees and their respective trades we can deliver on increased productivity and safety.”

Readers Comments (0)